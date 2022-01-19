Lord Jagannath’s pic on KitKat wrapper angers people; Nestle withdraws it

Nestle India is in the middle of a controversy over the design of its KitKat wrapper. The KitKat wrapper showing Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra has sparked outrage on the internet.

According to netizens, religiously depicted wrappers will eventually be tossed in the trash, on the road, or in the drainage, which will be insulting to the gods.

Nestle India, which owns KitKat goods, responded to the concerns by apologising and stating that they did not want to offend any religious sensitivities. The FMCG giant also stated that the graphic was inspired by Odisha’s official tourist website and they intended to use the ‘Pattachitra’ design to showcase the state’s culture. Traditional cloth painting is referred to as pattachitra.

The firm also added that some of their clients enjoy collecting attractive wrappers, which is why the design was chosen. Despite this, the business has now declared that the bundles would be removed from the market immediately.

A Hindu religious organisation, on the other hand, filed a complaint with the Cuttack police department, requesting that the photographs be removed immediately and the corporation be prosecuted. Some Internet users even went so far as to argue that Kitkat should be boycotted.

Also Read: BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave till March-end

Nestle India has previously been chastised for the style of its KitKat wrappers. Nestle India committed a factual mistake on its wrapper depicting Manipur’s Keibul Lamjao National Park in April 2021. The Forest Service was quick to point this out.

The national park was incorrectly displayed on the wrapper as being in Meghalaya rather than Manipur. The Forest Department further stated that the Red Panda depicted on the wrapper with the wording ‘Keibul Lamjao National Park’ was deceptive, as the animal is not present in the park. Nestle India responded to the incident by apologising for making an accidental mistake.