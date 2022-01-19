POCSO; Three arrested in Thiruvannamalai

On Wednesday, January 19, three people were arrested in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The arrest occurred after a 16-year-old girl studying in a residential school became pregnant.The young girl had recently returned to her hometown of Kovalam in the Chengalpattu district. It has been alleged that she attempted to suicide during this time. When her family took her to the hospital, they discovered she was six months pregnant.

The family then filed a police complaint as a result of this. Investigations revealed that the girl knew a man named Hariprasad who lived near her school and was the father of the girl’s child one who was responsible for her pregnancy. Hariprasd was apprehended by the Thiruvannamalai police. They also arrested the school principal and the dormitory warden for failing to report the incident to children protection department officials despite knowing about it