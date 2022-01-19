DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

State government reduces RT-PCR test rates at private labs

Jan 19, 2022, 11:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government reduced the RT-PCR test rates  for  private laboratories. The price has now been fixed to Rs. 350.  RT-PCR test rates by private labs were at Rs 499 in the state previously.

Meanwhile, the state reported 6,996 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally is now at 21, 17,384. 5 people lost their lives to infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,514.

