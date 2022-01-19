Woman refuses to break a 22-hour journey after giving birth!

Pune : A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby during a train journey on Tuesday morning, January 18. The incident occurred on the CST Mumbai – Chennai (train no. 22157) special express train, which was stopped at the Loni railway station, Pune division, at around 2 am on Tuesday. After the baby was born, the woman and her family refused to leave and go to the hospital, instead continuing on their 22-hour journey to Chennai

‘A team of physicians and medical personnel, as well as an ambulance, were rushed to Loni station as soon as the onboard ticket checker Shailesh Kumar alerted the control room’ said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson for the Pune railway division.

‘Doctors in the train checked both the mom and the baby and gave them the medications they needed. The woman and her family insisted on continuing their journey in the same train and offered the Railways a written undertaking, which they had no choice but to accept,’ Jhawar added.