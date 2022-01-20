2 men die in Chennai while cleaning sewage tank

Two people died of asphyxiation while cleaning a sewage tank at a property on the outskirts of Chennai in a terrible occurrence.A local resident, Jayakumar, hired the two, identified as Rajesh and Elumalai, to clean the sewage at his home. Unfortunately, Rajesh and Elumalai both passed away within the sewage tank after inhaling the deadly gas.

Manimangalam Police and fire and rescue workers arrived on the scene after getting the information and recovered the body.The police in Manimangalam have filed a FIR and are probing the incident.