Late CDS Chief Bipin Rawat’s brother joins BJP; Likely to contest in Uttarakhand polls

New Delhi: Col Vijay Rawat (retd), younger brother of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat who recently died in an army chopper crash, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Vijay Rawat joined the saffron party in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state in-charge and BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, national media in-charge Anil Baluni and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Col Rawat said after retiring from the Army, his father also joined the BJP, and he decided to join the party as he was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes and policies. He thinks out of the box and all his efforts are directed towards the country’s betterment, Rawat said. ?Col Rawat is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat also heaped praises on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami, saying that he is working with a vision for the development of the state. ‘Therefore, it is necessary for him to come to power again’, Rawat said.

Welcoming Col Rawat to the BJP, Dhami said Uttarakhand was the birthplace of the country’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, and the top army officer also wanted to do a lot for the state. However, the CDS’ departure has left behind a feeling of emptiness, the CM added. Claiming that BJP is the only party that respects soldiers, the chief minister said that the party would be strengthened with the joining of Col Vijay Rawat. Describing Rawat’s family as a family of patriots and those who sacrificed for the country, Anil Baluni pointed out that Col Rawat was in the army for 34 years, and noted that his son is also currently serving in the army.