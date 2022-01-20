Anna Ben tests positive for Covid-19; home-quarantined

Mollywood actress Anna Ben announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she has all symptoms of the infection, except the loss of smell.

The actress took to social media to make the announcement. ‘Tested positive for Covid with all the symptoms except the loss of smell. Whoever came in contact with me please get tested and I hope you are safe. In-home quarantine at the moment’, her Instagram story read. The actress also attached a funny P.S note saying that she dodged getting Covid for two years but finally it got her.

Anna Ben’s upcoming film, ‘Naradan’, directed by Aashiq Abu and featuring Tovino Thomas along with her, has also been postponed because of the onset of the third wave of Covid. Recently, many actors including Mammootty and Suresh Gopi have tested positive for Covid-19.