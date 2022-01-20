Another feather in the cap for Air India ! Will fly Boeing 777 to US

Air India was cleared to fly its Boeing 777 flights to the United States on Thursday, two days after it announced it was cancelling most of its direct flights to and from that country, as some of the world’s biggest names in the aviation industry raised concerns about the expansion of 5G mobile services there.

The warning came as a result of the threat that the expansion posed to aeroplane instruments, which might affect at least some regularly used jets like the Boeing 777.

‘The issue with the B777 flying into the United States has been resolved, and Boeing has allowed Air India to fly to the United States on the B777,’an Air India spokesperson said. As a result, the first Air India flight to John F Kennedy International Airport in New York departed on Thursday morning. ‘Daytime flights to Chicago and San Francisco are also available.’

Air India stated that it was making arrangements for the passengers who were stuck.

Air India halted all flights to the United States on Tuesday, with the exception of flights to Washington, due to the rollout of new wireless technology and its potential influence on the aircraft navigation system. On Wednesday, six flights to the United States were cancelled.

The FAA previously stated that aircraft with untested altimeters or those that require retrofitting or replacement will be unable to undertake low-visibility landings in areas where 5G is being deployed.

Radio altimeters provide extremely precise data on an aircraft’s height above the ground. Other safety equipment on the plane, like as navigation instruments, terrain awareness, and collision avoidance systems, are informed by data from altimeters.

New licences for altimeters were obtained by the US agency on Wednesday, allowing an estimated 62 percent of the US commercial fleet to land in limited visibility at airports where cellular providers have deployed 5G C-band.