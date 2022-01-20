Anupam Kher shares glimpses from ‘The Kashmir Files’ as Kashmiri Pandit: the genocide clocks 32 years

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, is scheduled to tell the horrific narrative of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit massacre. The Kashmiri actor recently reminded his fans of a catastrophe that occurred in Northern India on January 19, 1990. On the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, the actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the film and expressed his belief that the truth will be revealed soon.

Anupam Kher noted that the Kashmiri Pandit Genocide will be 32 years old on January 19, 2022. He went on to say how the world has turned a blind eye to the brutality perpetrated against Kashmiri Pandits 32 years ago and how the monstrosity the community has endured is yet to be acknowledged. He wrote, ‘Today, 19th Jan 2022 completes 32 years of Kashmiri Pandit Genocide!! Thousands of innocent people were killed, brutalised and women raped. The world has turned a blind eye to one of the biggest human tragedies and still not acknowledged the atrocities this community had to go through!’

The actor went on to say about how Kashmiri Pandits fought back against the savagery without ever taking up a gun. He also extended a hug to all Kashmiri families, assuring them that the truth will triumph. ‘No Kashmiri Pandit picked up a gun. We used education and knowledge and have tried to move on. But ultimately TRUTH will prevail. My nalmot (hug in Kashmiri) to all the families of the victims of this genocide and also to my fellow brothers, sisters, older people and small kids who had to flee their homes in Kashmir on the night of Jan 19th, 1990’, he added.

The Kashmir Files is set to be released on January 26, 2022, on Republic Day. However, the film’s trailer is yet to be released.