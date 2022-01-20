BMS to stage demonstration all over India : Demands pension hike ;

BMS will organize a protest at EPFO offices across India today, demanding an increase in pensions.

‘The EPS95 pension is becoming a significant issue in the organised sector, involving approximately 65 lakh retirees,’ the BMS said in a statement on Monday. Those who had worked their entire lives during the Covid-19 era received only a portion of the Rs1,000 minimum pension. This is less than the pension for a destitute. As a result, the EPS95 minimum pension should be increased from Rs1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

Any increase in the minimum pension will benefit these 65 lakh retirees, according to the BMS, a labour organization connected with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).