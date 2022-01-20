Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

Mumbai: The price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4555.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures edged marginally down by 0.01% or Rs 4 at Rs 48,373 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped by 0.12% or Rs 78 at Rs 64,483 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was flat at $ 1,839.36 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $ 1,840.60. Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 0.1% at $ 24.09 an ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $ 1,022.60 and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,992.71.