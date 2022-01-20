Country to resume quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Bangkok: Thailand has decided to resume its ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals from February 1. The scheme was suspended a month ago. The policy requires visitors to test on arrival and again five days later, while agreeing to have their whereabouts tracked.

The government also extended the hours restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol to 11pm from 9pm. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

Meanwhile, 2.3 million Covid-19 infections and 22,000 deaths were reported in the country. About two-thirds of residents have been vaccinated and 15% have received a booster dose.