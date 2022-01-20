Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan schools Twitter user, gives Samantha’s example

Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan recently reacted to a Twitter user who asked her to bring Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth back together again. On Monday, Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation after being married for 18 years.

A fan of Dhanush tagged Lakshmy in a tweet in response to the actor’s separation announcement, pleading with her to bring them back together. ‘Amma @LakshmyRamki Can’t your eyes see these things. Please bring them together’, the user wrote.

Responding to the tweet, Lakshmy wrote, ‘They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, please leave them alone’.

The fan, on the other hand, said, ‘I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities’.

I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities..?? — Libin (@libinj6) January 18, 2022

The filmmaker gave the example of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had to deal with a slew of negative rumours about her, following her divorce from her husband Naga Chaitanya and had to clear them up via social media. ‘The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement, @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure very cruel stuff’.

On the work front, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan had directed a slew of films such as House Owner, Ammani, and Aarohanam. She also appeared in a number of films.

Also Read: ‘National security threat’ prompts Belgium to revoke the Imam’s residency

Dhanush is a Tamil actor who had also appeared in Bollywood films like ‘Ranjhana’ and ‘Atrangi Re’. He will also appear in the Russo Brothers’ ‘The Grey Man’. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is a film producer.