Forex Market: Indian Rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency edged higher against the US dollar, UAE dirham in the forex market. As per the market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar and rising crude oil prices has weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.43 against the American dollar. It then inched higher to 74.29, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.44 against the greenback. It is trading at 20.24 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02% higher at 95.53.