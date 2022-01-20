Girls barred from classes start protest ;

Five girls at a pre-university college in Udupi, Karnataka, who were prohibited from attending courses because they wore a hijab have begun to protest. This comes a day after a meeting was held to resolve the matter, but it failed to put the ongoing controversy to a resolution. The five girls are holding placards in protest of the decision to prohibit them from wearing hijabs in school.

The Hijab row was intended to be resolved at a meeting on Wednesday, January 19, between students, parents, government authorities, and school administration. Attendees, on the other hand, said that no decision was reached during the discussion. MLA Ragupathi Bhat, the president of the college development committee, claimed the matter was contrived by a few and had no legal standing.

‘Hijabs have never been allowed to be worn as part of the uniform since the inception. As part of the policy, everyone is required to wear a uniform, which does not include hijabs. We’ve written to the government about it, and we’re waiting for a response,’ the MLA stated.