Kerala HC orders temporary stay on survey on petitioners’ land for K-Rail until Feb 7

Kochi: The Kerala High Court suspended the survey proceedings conducted as part of the K-Rail SilverLine semi-high speed project, in the land owned by the petitioners, on Thursday. A total of ten people filed four petitions seeking a stay on the survey procedures.

The court pointed out that the survey was not completed under the Survey and Boundaries Act. However, the government has taken the stand that they followed procedures under Section 4 of the Survey and Boundaries Act and that the installation of boundary stones with K-Rail inscribed is not illegal. The final verdict, in this case, will be pronounced only after hearing detailed arguments on February 7. Until then, the court has stayed the survey works on the petitioners’ land. However, the court did not object to the K-Rail survey going on in the state.

Meanwhile, the government has also filed a counter affidavit in the case. The government has taken a stand that the concrete pillars put up with K-Rail inscribed on is legal. However, the court did not accept this claim and stated that it would take a final decision on the matter after hearing the detailed arguments.