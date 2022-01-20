Man donates kidney to girlfriend’s mom; gets dumped within a month

Not all love stories have a happy ending, very often, things take an unfortunate turn. In a recent incident, a man was dumped by his girlfriend for another man – weeks after he donated his kidney to her mother. Uziel Martinez from Baja California, Mexico, , who is a teacher, said in a TikTok video that he donated his kidney to save the life of his girlfriend’s mother. A month after the operation, the girlfriend dumped him and married someone else.

The video was made in response to a recent trend in which men recounted their worst experiences with exes. Many people have offered their sympathy to him in the comments section of the video. After the video went viral, Uziel insisted that he was over with the breakup. Uziel, on the other hand, stated that despite the split, he and his ex are still on good terms.

When someone urged Uziel not to repeat the mistake, he joked that he has no spare kidneys left to donate. ‘We just have two kidneys and if I already gave one, I only have another one for me, so … I can’t feel it’, he said.