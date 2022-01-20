Schools shut, total lockdown on Sundays, Kerala Govt imposes strict curbs amid Covid surge

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to impose total lockdown on the next two Sundays in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Complete lockdown has been imposed on January 23 and 30 in the state. A decision regarding this was taken in the COVID-19 review meeting held on Thursday.

Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 review meeting also decided to shut all schools across the state. With this, only online classes will be held from Friday onwards. Earlier, the government announced that schools will be partially closed and online classes will be held for students in Classes 1 to 9. But, now it is confirmed that only online classes will be held for all students including those in classes 10, 11 and 12. Religious ceremonies should be conducted online only.

Read more: Third wave hitting hard: Kerala logs over 46,000 cases in 24 hours; TPR climbs to 40.21%

Reportedly, no night curfew will be imposed in the states. Restrictions will be imposed as per the spread of the disease in districts. District collectors are allowed to take decisions on restrictions. The state has recently witnessed a huge surge in the number of covid cases, and has reported highest ever daily cases today, logging 46,387 new cases in 24 hours. Test positivity rate has been recorded at 40.21%, and the Omicron tally has reached 707 in the state.