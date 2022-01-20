Social media channels given ultimatum by IB minister Anurag Thakur;

Following the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news a few days ago, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur warned on Wednesday that the government will continue to take such measures against those “hatching conspiracy” against the country.

‘I had given the order to take action against them…. I’m glad that many major countries throughout the world are aware of it’. ‘YouTube also came forward and took action to block them,’ Thakur said in response to questions about the matter.

The I&B ministry ordered the shutdown of 20 YouTube channels and two websites in December last year in a ‘closely coordinated’ effort with intelligence agencies because they were propagating anti India feelings and also fake news.

‘Action would be taken in the future to prevent any such account from planning conspiracies against India, propagating misinformation, and dividing society,’ the minister stated.

The government made it clear in a statement in December that these 20 YouTube channels and websites were part of an ‘organised disinformation network’ operating out of Pakistan and distributing false information against India. According to the report, the channels were used to distribute ‘divisive content in a planned manner on issues such as Kashmir, the Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, and others.’