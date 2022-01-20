State government extends restrictions till February 6

Patna: Bihar government extended the Covid-19 restrictions till February 6. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced this after a review meeting.

‘The status of Covid was reviewed. In view of the situation of corona infection, it has been decided to extend all the restrictions currently in force till 6 February 2022. All of you are requested to take special precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the government’, tweeted Nitish Kumar.

According to the new order issued by the government, pre-school and classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. However, online classes will continue. Educational institutions for Classes 9 to 12 will function with 50% capacity.