State government revises  RT-PCR test rates

New Delhi: The Delhi government revised the maximum prices of RT-PCR Covid-19 tests in the city. The maximum rate of the Covid test at private laboratories is now fixed at Rs 300. For RT-PCR samples collected from home, Rs 500 is the fixed amount.

The earlier cost of an RT-PCR test was Rs 500. The rapid antigen test (RAT) at private facilities will cost Rs 100. Earlier, a RAT used to cost Rs 300.

Home collection of samples and testing would cost Rs 500 against the earlier Rs 700. At government centres and hospitals, RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests are conducted for free of cost.

The order also said that the cost of conventional RT-PCR tests for which samples are collected by government teams and then collected by private sector labs as requisitions by districts or hospitals will be Rs 200. The cost of the RT-PCR tests for which samples are collected by private labs for the government will be Rs 300.