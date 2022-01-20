UP polls 2022: Adv Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of Nirbhaya, Hathras cases, joins BSP

Lucknow: Advocate Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, who fought for justice in 2012 Delhi gangrape case also known as Nirbhaya case and Hathras case, has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday. She joined the Mayawati- led party at its office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of the BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra.

Seema Kushwaha, hailing from UP’s Etawah, said that she is joining the BSP to fight for the welfare of Dalits and the weaker section. The SC lawyer had made news with her eight-year-long legal battle to bring justice to a 23-year-old medical student who was brutally raped by six men on a moving bus and left to die on the night of December 16, 2012.

Years after the convicts were given capital punishment in the case, Seema Kushwaha fought for justice in the Hathras rape and murder case. She also started a campaign to fight for rape victims free of charge and founded the Nirbhaya Jyoti trust. Voting for 403 state assembly seats in UP will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.