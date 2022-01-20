VFS Global announced revised timings for visa application centres

Dubai: The VFS Global has announced revised timings for its visa application centres (VACs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The VACs will operate Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. On Fridays, the VACs will operate between 9am to 5pm, with a prayer break between 1pm and 2.30pm.

The centres will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. VFS Global helpline for customers will also transition to the new working week schedule.