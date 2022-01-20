Yogi Aditya nath has a power packed adversary ; Tight contest expected :

Bhim Army head Chandra Shekhar Aazad will run for Gorakhpur Sadar in the forthcoming Assembly elections, taking on CM Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa announced 34 candidates on Thursday. Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, has not been named. We presented him (Utpal) other options, but he chose the first one. Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP leader, claimed that talks with him are ongoing.

Atanasio Monserrate, the incumbent MLA, will run from Panaji, while CM Pramod Sawant will run from Sanquelim and Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will run from Margao. The BJP’s candidate for the Poriem seat is Divya Rane, the wife of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

On Thursday, the Congress announced its second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. There are 16 ladies among them. The party’s first list of 125 candidates, released last week, included 40 percent women candidates, with 50 nominated.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, is slated to arrive in Chandigarh on Thursday for a two-day visit. His visit comes only days after the party named Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly elections. At 3 p.m. today, the party will declare the constituency from which Mann will run in the elections (Thursday).