11 illegal migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

Tripoli: At least 11 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia. The migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. The Coast Guard has rescued 21 others. The coast guard had recovered five bodies, while the search was still under way for six more drowned.

IOM updated that more than 1300 Illegal immigrants died in Libya this year. Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had rescued 300 illegal immigrants. So far this year, a total of 29,427 illegal immigrants were rescued by the UN agency.