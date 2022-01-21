29 killed in stampede at religious gathering

Monrovia: A stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia’s capital Monrovia has killed at least 29 people including 11 children and a pregnant woman. The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the people attending the ceremony. Police has arrested one person.

A stampede at a similar prayer event in the centre of Liberia in November 2021 killed two infants, and hospitalized several others.

Liberia, Africa’s oldest republic, is an impoverished country that is still recovering after back-to-back civil wars between 1989-2003, as well as the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic.