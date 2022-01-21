Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has announced new entry rules. As per the authority, visitors to Abu Dhabi don’t need a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Emirate.

UAE residents need a Green Pass on AlHosn app with valid 14 days PCR or a negative 96-hour test to enter the emirate. Residents need to take a booster to maintain Green Pass or have a 96-hour PCR test result to enter the capital.

According to the new guidelines for tourists, vaccinated individuals must present proof of their full vaccination status via their home country’s official vaccination certificate through a mobile app or physical certificate and present a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days, or a negative 48-hour PCR test obtained from tourists’ home country.

Unvaccinated visitors can enter with a negative PCR test obtained within the last 96 hours.