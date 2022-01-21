After joining the BJP, Aparna Yadav meets Mulayam and asks for his blessings

On Friday morning, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, met with him to seek his blessings. Aparna shared a snapshot of herself touching Mulayam’s feet and receiving blessings on her Twitter account.

This comes after she quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just a few days ago (BJP).

Aparna tweeted, ‘After acquiring membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, on coming to Lucknow, took blessings from Father/Netaji.’

She joined the BJP in New Delhi, dealing the Samajwadi Party a huge setback ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. She joined the party In the presence of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the party’s state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, she joined the party.

Aparna Yadav expressed gratitude to PM Modi and the party, saying that PM Modi’s ideals have always inspired her because she, too, believes in the ‘Nation First’ concept.

Aparna is no stranger to politics; she ran for the assembly in 2017 and was defeated by Rita Bahuguna. Aparna plans to run again from the Lucknow Cantt seat, where incumbent BJP MLA Rita Bahuguna wants her son to be fielded.

Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, and SP president Akhilesh Yadav is his first-born son.

The BJP is running for re-election in Uttar Pradesh’s seven-phased assembly election, which runs from February 10 to March 7.