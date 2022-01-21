Ain Dubai closed until further notice

Dubai: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai will closed until further notice. The decision was taken after considering the adverse weather condition in the emirate.

‘Due to the adverse weather conditions of significant wind gusts, we have been advised that it is not safe to operate Ain Dubai today’, it said in a social media post. Earlier the Global Village was closed.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said strong winds and rough seas are expected across the UAE. Winds are predicted to exceed 55km/hr, while waves will reach a height of 10 feet. Dust alerts were also issued nationwide, warning of reduced horizontal visibility.