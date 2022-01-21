At least 60 people killed in air raids in Yemeni detention centres in port city

Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation has reported that three children and more than 60 adults were killed in air strikes in Yemen on Friday, after a witness stated that several people, mainly African migrants, were murdered in a raid in Saada region.

After the air strike hit on a temporary detention centre in Saada, north Yemen, rescue workers were still hauling bodies out of the rubble around midday, although it was unclear how many people had been killed.

After the Iran-aligned movement launched an unprecedented attack on coalition member, the United Arab Emirates on Monday, and further cross-border missile and drone launches against Saudi cities, a Saudi-led military coalition has increased air strikes on what it claims are Houthi military objectives.

More than 60 adults were killed in air strikes across the country on Friday, according to Save the Children, while three children were murdered when missiles attacked the western port city of Hodeidah.

The NGO urged warring parties to safeguard children and their families from “the horror of continued warfare” and to refrain from using explosive weapons in populated areas.

Tens of people were killed and injured in the hit in Saada, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah television channel. It showed men clearing rubble with their hands to reach trapped people and wounded people at al-Jamhuri hospital.

Despite the crisis in Yemen, migrants from the Horn of Africa continue to pass through on their way to Saudi Arabia or the wealthier Gulf states.

With the exception of the southern city of Aden, Yemen had a statewide Internet outage on Friday. Houthi media attributed the attack on a telecommunications facility in Hodeidah on a coalition strike. The cause of the outage was not confirmed.

On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition conducted operations in Hodeidah targeting “Houthi military assets,” ballistic missile launch platforms in Bayda governorate in central Yemen, and military targets in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

The alliance intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis deposed the internationally recognised government in Sanaa, killing tens of thousands of people, displacing millions, and bringing Yemen dangerously close to famine.

Hans Grundberg, the UN ambassador for Yemen, expressed serious concern about the military escalation on Friday, urging both sides to “exercise extreme caution.”