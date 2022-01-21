Chandigarh is prepared for any Covid emergency, however additional testing is required: Purohit

The weekly Covid-19 war room meeting was held on Thursday, and the Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, reviewed the city’s Covid readiness and hospital plans. Despite his praise for the administration’s efforts, he insisted on pursuing a different approach to increasing the testing rate.

Purohit praised the health department’s strategy to giving vaccinations to the targeted population, but emphasised the need to raise the immunisation rate in the 15-18 year old age group, which is now at 66.37 percent.

Purohit was especially concerned about people who had not yet received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Vaccination is the only method to protect oneself from the grip of the prevalent virus,Purohit added, urging Chandigarh people to get vaccinated. He ordered the severe implementation of Covid regulations in public places and demanded that those who disobeyed the guidelines, particularly those who did not wear masks, be punished.

Purohit stated his delight with the city’s preparedness for any unanticipated circumstances, citing 70% bed availability in the city’s best health institutions. He also told officials to keep the previous limitations in place, with no exceptions.

The management also stated that a tiny Covid centre will not be set up in the Panjab University dorms. Officers from the Tricity told officers about the present Covid situation, stating that Mohali has 8,574 active cases, Panchkula has 2,140 active cases, and Chandigarh has 9,966 active cases.