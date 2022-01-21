Delhi admin looking out to stop week end curfew;

As Covid-19 instances in the national capital continue to fall, the Delhi government issued a suggestion to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday to lift the weekend curfew.

The government of Arvind Kejriwal has also proposed removing limitations on stores and commercial institutions, scrapping the odd-even system and enabling businesses to be open every day.

As the number of instances drops, the government has urged that private businesses be allowed to call 50% of their employees into the office, rather than the present 100% work from home policy.

According to the most recent health bulletin statistics, the number of single-day cases of coronavirus illness (Covid-19) in Delhi has decreased in the last 24 hours after 12,306 patients tested positive.