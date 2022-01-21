Dharamsala-McLeodganj ropeway opens, cuts travel time by 40%

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for 17 development projects totalling Rs 283.19 crore in Dharamsala, Kangra district including the Dharamsala Skyway (Dharamsala ropeway). The length of the ropeway is roughly 1.8 kilometres, and the cost is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore. It will provide a spectacular aerial perspective from Mcleodganj to Dharamshala, which takes around 21 minutes to reach Dharmashala through Khara Danda Road.

The ropeway has a capacity of 1000 passengers per hour. According to CM Thakur, work on the Dharamshala-Mcleodganj ropeway began in 2018. The development took place under the DFBOT (design, finance, construct, operate, and transfer) approach. Mono cable detachable gondola technology was used to construct it. Himachal Pradesh tourism, Dharamshala Ropeway Limited, and the civil aviation department initiated this public-private partnership.

The ropeway costs Rs 300 for a one-way trip and Rs 500 for a two-way trip. This ropeway alleviates traffic congestion between Dharamshala and Mcleodganj. There are a total of ten towers on this route. It’s an eco-friendly solution to encourage people to use different modes of transportation.

Various ropeway projects are in the works. Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh, Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha, and Jog Falls in Karnataka are among them.