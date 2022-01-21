Dubai Global Village announces temporary closure

Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village will remain closed on January 21. The organizers announced that the village will be closed due to adverse weather conditions. The decision was taken in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

‘Gates will open again tomorrow, Saturday, January 22, to welcome guests at the heart of wonder starting 4pm’, the park tweeted.

Also Read: 29 killed in stampede at religious gathering

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said strong winds and rough seas are expected across the UAE. Winds are predicted to exceed 55km/hr, while waves will reach a height of 10 feet. Dust alerts were also issued nationwide, warning of reduced horizontal visibility.