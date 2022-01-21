For the next two days, a new western disturbance will bring rain to these states and UTs

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a partly cloudy sky with the prospect of light rain for Friday evening, after the highest temperature in the national capital fell two degrees Celsius below the season’s average on Thursday. Foggy conditions, which have caused numerous Delhi-bound trains to be delayed, according to the Met Department’s forecast.

‘On Friday, the sky will be partly cloudy with the risk of light rain or drizzle in the evening. In the morning, there will be a thin layer of fog,’the IMD said.

A new western disturbance is expected to bring rain to areas of Rajasthan during the next two days, according to the weather service. From January 21 night onwards, the disturbance, which is expected to create an induced circulation system over southwest Rajasthan on Friday, could bring light-to-moderate rain with thunder to Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur.

Thunder and lightning are expected in the districts of Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Pali. Hailstorms are possible in the districts of Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, and Churu.

Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is quite likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance and other synoptic conditions. On Saturday and Sunday, the rain is expected to expand out with broad to widespread rainfall or snowfall.

On January 20-21, the IMD predicts isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, followed by widespread to widespread rainfall on January 22 and 23. On January 22, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Punjab, while on January 24, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya.

‘Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels; isolated light rainfall/thundershower over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4-5 days,’ according to the IMD.