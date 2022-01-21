Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The negative trend in the Indian share market, sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.43 against the US dollar. During trading, it then slipped down to 74.51, down 7 paise over its previous close of 74.44.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02% per cent up at 95.53.