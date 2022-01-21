‘Had to visit awful areas from my own life,’ Deepika on her new project ‘Gehraiyaan’

On Thursday afternoon, the teaser for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan was released, giving a thorough look at Deepika Padukone’s character struggling with love, grief, and agony, something the actor confesses she drew inspiration from her personal life for.

Deepika plays Alisha, a married woman who falls for her cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain, despite the fact that she is married to Karan (Dhairya Karwa) (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi). Deepika acknowledged that portraying a disturbed character and infidelity on screen was difficult for her and that she had to’truly dive deep and visit places that aren’t actually the most pleasant’ in her life to do it.

Deepika Padukone spoke about why the character was very personal to her at the trailer releasing press conference. “This character is a lot more raw, a lot more true for me than some of the other roles that I’ve played just emotionally, fully stripped, completely naked in that way, completely vulnerable,” she explained.