Italian coastguard rescues more than 300 migrants from boat in distress

The Italian coastguard rescued 305 migrants who were attempting to reach Europe aboard an overloaded boat that became stranded off the coast of Lampedusa a Mediterranean island, according to a statement released on Friday.

The boat was found around 20 miles off the Italian coast by two coastguard troops. 17 women and 6 minors were among those rescued.

The effort was complicated by the vessel’s small size and concerns that it would capsize due to the large number of people on board, according to a coastguard statement.

Hundreds of people rescued in the Mediterranean are currently aboard three charity boats waiting for a safe port in Italy, which has experienced a rise in migrant boats in recent months.

The charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) claimed on Twitter that the Geo Barents was transporting around 430 individuals who were rescued in multiple separate rescues.