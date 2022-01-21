DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Jan 21, 2022, 07:33 pm IST

Mumbai: Microsoft launched its  new Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop in India. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be available in India from February 15  via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail partners, Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is priced at Rs 1,04,490. It  is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The device comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and is built on the Intel Evo platform. The laptop comes with up to 32GB of RAM and two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes with a 13-inch higher resolution- 2880 x 1920 display that supports up to 120Hz ‘dynamic’ refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Colour.

