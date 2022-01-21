‘Miss you so much’: Rhea Chakraborty shares post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty, his girl-friend, posted a video on her social media handles, remembering him. Rhea posted a throwback video with him on her Instagram profile, and added Pink Floyd’s song Wish You Were Here, with the caption- ‘Miss you so much’.

On her Instagram story, Rhea Chakraborty shared another memory in the form of a throwback photograph and she added a heart emoji along with it.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, his death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, who questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as well as some of Sushant’s staff. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs case probe. Meanwhile on work front, Rhea was last seen in the thriller Chehre that featured Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.