Passenger says ‘ No ‘ to be masked , US Flight refuses to fly ;

Washington: An American Airlines flight from Miami to London was diverted in the middle of the flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, according to the airline. ‘Due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement, American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA,’ the airline said.

When the Boeing 777, with 129 passengers and a crew of 14, landed in Miami, police were waiting. A police officer told CNN that after the plane landed, the passenger was removed off the plane without incident. According to American Airlines, this passenger has been placed on a list of people who are prohibited from flying with the airline pending further inquiry.

In January 2021, the Government Aviation Administration announced that it would have a zero-tolerance attitude for anyone who oppose federal rules requiring the wearing of masks on domestic flights in the United States.