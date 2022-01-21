PM Modi to unveil 216-foot ‘Statue of Equality’ in February

A 216-foot tall monument of Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century social reformer and saint, will be dedicated to the world on February 5. According to a statement released by Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji’s ashram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the monument, which is advertised as the world’s second-biggest statue in a sitting position, at the 45-acre compound on the outskirts of the city.

Donations from devotees all around the world helped fund the Rs 1,000-crore project. The inner sanctorum deity of Sri Ramanujacharya is composed of 120 kg of gold to honour the saint’s 120 years on earth. On February 13, President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil a 120-kilogramme golden monument of Ramanuja in the inner chamber.

As part of Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi ‘Samaroham’, many festivities will be held to commemorate the saint’s 1,000th birthday, including a 1035 yajna (fire ceremony) and spiritual activities such as mass mantra chanting.

The event will be co-hosted by Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and Chinna Jeeyar Swami and will commence on February 2. The event is likely to attract a number of additional chief ministers, lawmakers, celebrities, and actors.

The Statue of Equality, which will stand 216 feet tall and include a sitting stance, will be the world’s second tallest statue. It is made of ‘panchaloha,’ a five-metal alloy consisting of gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. The complex has exact replicas of the 108 Divya Desams, or ornately carved Vishnu temples referenced in the writings of mystic Tamil saints the Alvars. Thailand’s Buddha statue is claimed to be the world’s tallest statue in a sitting position.

Sri Ramanujacharya, who was born in 1017 in Sri Perumbudur, Tamil Nadu, emancipated millions of people from social, cultural, gender, educational, and economic discrimination, based on the belief that every human being is equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed. He welcomed all individuals into temples, especially those who had been exposed to severe prejudice. He is a timeless emblem of equality for social reformists across the world for various parts of society.