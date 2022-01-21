PM to lay foundation for new circuit house at Somnath Temple today:

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open a new circuit house in Somnath, Gujarat. The event will be held through video conferencing at 11 a.m., according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

On this occasion, the PM will also be addressing the crowd.

The new circuit house, which cost over 30 crore to construct, is located near the famed Somnath Temple.

The government claimed in a statement that it has top-of-the-line amenities, including VIP and luxury rooms and suites, a conference room, and an auditorium .

The landscaping has been done in such so that every visitor will get a view of the sea, according to the announcement.

The need for a new circuit house was felt because the current government building was too far away from the temple, according to the PMO.

In August of last year, the Prime Minister launched numerous projects in Somnath and laid the foundation stone for the Parvaty Temple in an effort to boost religious tourism in the country. It is proposed to be built for a total cost of Rs. 30 crore.

Other projects that were inaugurated included the Somnath Promenade, the Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the renovated temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.