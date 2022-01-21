Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi to announce the Congress Youth Agenda today

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, both members of the Congress, will announce the party’s young manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. The seven-phased elections will begin on February 10, and the deadline for nominations for the first phase, according to the Election Commission’s schedule, is today.

A news conference at the Congress offices will follow the release of the manifesto.

The Congress is focusing on youth and women in the UP polls, announcing that 40% of seats will be reserved for women in the state.

The party has so far produced two lists, one with 125 candidates and the other with 41 candidates, and has honoured its word. The elections are being fought solely by the Congress.

The Congress had declared 166 candidates out of 403 assembly seats going to votes in seven phases with the second list. On February 10, voters will decide on 94 seats in the first round of elections.

A large number of people have quit the Congress, including two sitting MLAs from the Saharanpur region of western Uttar Pradesh, Naresh Saini and Masood Akhtar. Senior leaders Imran Masood and Pankaj Malik have done the same. The Congress has struggled to recruit acceptable candidates for many of these seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a female, I can fight),’ popularised by Congress national secretary Priyana Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the charge in this election, is the key subject of the party’s campaign.