State government lifts weekend restrictions

Bangalore: The Karnataka government lifted the weekend curfew imposed in the state. But the night curfew 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue.

Gyms, malls and theatres will be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy. The restrictions on protests, rallies, fairs and events will continue.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, short-terminate several trains

Karnataka on Thursday reported 47,754 cases of Covid-19, the most cases by any state, and 29 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,93,231. The overall infection tally surged to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515.