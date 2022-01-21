Strong earthquake of 5.6 hits Mizoram

Aizwal: A strong earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mizoram on Friday. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was at latitude 23.10 N and longitude 93.75 E at a depth of 60 km in a border area in neighbouring Myanmar, around 58 km southeast of Champhai district of Mizoram.

The tremors were felt across Mizoram including in capital Aizawl. There is no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.