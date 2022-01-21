Subhas Chandra Bose’s ‘grand statue’ will be unveiled at India Gate: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be erected near the India Gate, with a hologram bust serving as a substitute while the statue is completed.

‘At a time when the entire nation is commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birthday, I am pleased to announce that his big granite statue will be placed at India Gate.’ Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘This would be a mark of India’s debt to him.’

For the time being, a hologram bust of the independence fighter would be shown at the national capital’s renowned monument, according to PM Modi. ‘On the 23rd of January, Netaji’s birth anniversary, I will unveil the hologram statue, he wrote.