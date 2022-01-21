T20 World Cup 2022: Full schedule and match timings of Team India released

Mumbai: The full schedule and match timings of T20 World Cup 2022 was released by the organizers. India will face arch-rival Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. After the first match on October 23 India will play runner up of Group A on October 27. India will then face South Africa, Bangladesh and the winner of Group B on October 30, November 2 and November 6 respectively.

Here’s is India’s full schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

India vs Pakistan: October 23 (Sunday) – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

India vs Group A runners-up: October 27 (Wednesday) – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

India vs South Africa: October 30 (Sunday) – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs Bangladesh: November 02 (Wednesday) – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B winners: November 06 (Sunday) – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Full Schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

T20 World Cup 2022 – Round 1 qualifiers

Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 16 – Qualifier2 vs Qualifier3 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 17 – Qualifier1 vs Qualifier4 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 18 – Namibia vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 18 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 19 – Scotland vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 19 – West Indies vs Qualifier1 -1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 20 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 20 – Namibia vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 21 – West Indies vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 21 – Scotland vs Qualifier1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium

Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium

Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 2 fixtures:

Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30 am – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane

Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

T20 World Cup 2022 – Knockouts and Final:

Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 13 – Final – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

(All Timings are IST)