The Drone Federation of India applauds new funding standards for agricultural drones

The Drone Federation of India applauded the Union Agriculture Ministry’s announcement of funding guidelines for the purchase and rental of agricultural drones in order to encourage their use. According to the report, drone technology can help farmers manage their crops more accurately and efficiently.

The guidelines will make it possible for a wide range of agriculture institutions, custom hiring centres, agri-entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to get money for the purchase or rental of drones.

‘We wholeheartedly welcome this notification and would like to thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Ministry of Agriculture for this bold vision that will make drones accessible to the common man of India and significantly boost domestic drone manufacturing,’said Smit Shah, president of the Drone Federation of India.

‘A conventional agriculture drone model costs between Rs. 8-10 lakhs…this step has made agricultural drone purchases almost free for premier agri-research and agri-training institutions.’These institutes, in turn, will promote the usage of agri-drones, according to Shah. According to Shah, subsidising the purchase of agri-drones will make them more inexpensive, resulting in their widespread adoption.