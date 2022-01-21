US – Russia lock horns over Ukrain. Provocations continue by the Slavs

Russia would have to pay a high price” if its armed units cross the Ukrainian border, which will be regarded a “invasion,” according to US President Joe Biden. The Treasury Department issued sanctions on individuals who participated in Russian government-directed influencing actions on Thursday.

“This action was part of our continued, long-standing efforts to fight Russia’s network of influence attempts and expose its dangerous, frightening, and ongoing drive to destabilise Ukraine,” stated White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“These individuals are at the centre of Russia’s disruptive effort in Ukraine,” she stated in response to a question. “We are together with the Ukrainian government.” Psaki emphasised that the US will not wait to respond to Russia’s aggression.

“We’ve observed what they’re doing and are intervening. These activities are distinct from the wide spectrum of high-impact, punitive measures that we and our allies are prepared to impose in order to impose considerable costs on them if they invade “she stated

“I’ve been extremely clear with President Putin… If any assembled Russian units walk across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion and would be met with a serious and concerted economic reaction,” Biden told reporters.

“Let there be no mistake in anyone’s mind that if Putin makes this decision, Russia will pay a high price,” Biden said.

